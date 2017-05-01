Nigeria loses $850m to gas flaring in 2015 – DPR
Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) said Nigeria, the ninth largest gas producing nation in the world, lost over $850 million to gas flaring in 2015. Pat Maseli, deputy director, head, upstream, DPR, gave the statistics at the just concluded 10th Annual Sub-Saharan Africa Oil and Gas Conference in Houston, Texas, US. This is according to…
