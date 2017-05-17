Nigeria loses N127 bn to cybercrime annually

Minister of Communications, Bar. Adebayo Shittu has disclosed that the nation loses N127 billion annually to cybercrime Mr Shittu, made the disclosure yesterday at a cyber-security programme organised in Abuja by Cyber security Experts Association of Nigeria CSEAN, said Nigeria was also losing 0.08 of its Gross Domestic Product GDP, to cybercrime and the grip […]

