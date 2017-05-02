Nigeria Loses N380bn Annually From Cashew Export – Leadership Newspapers
Nigeria has been losing $5 billion (N380bn) annually from Cashew nut tree by not given deserving attention to it despite having capacity to create enormous wealth for farmers across the country and generate huge foreign exchange for the government.
