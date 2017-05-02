Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Loses N380bn Annually From Cashew Export – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Nigeria Loses N380bn Annually From Cashew Export
Leadership Newspapers
Nigeria has been losing $5 billion (N380bn) annually from Cashew nut tree by not given deserving attention to it despite having capacity to create enormous wealth for farmers across the country and generate huge foreign exchange for the government.
Cashew value chain: Nigeria loses $1.4bn in 2016Daily Trust

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.