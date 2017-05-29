Nigeria: Mercy Aigbe – Lagos Writes Police, Demands Transfer of Case Files – AllAfrica.com
Vanguard
Nigeria: Mercy Aigbe – Lagos Writes Police, Demands Transfer of Case Files
AllAfrica.com
The Lagos State Government has written to Nigerian Police, demanding that it forward the duplicate of the case file on alleged assault on the Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe by her husband, Lanre Gentry. The request for the case file, Vanguard gathered …
Lagos state asks police to transfer duplicate of Mercy Aigbe's domestic abuse case files
More trouble for Lanre Gentry as LASG writes police demanding transfer of case with Mercy Aigbe
