Nigeria Must Drive Economic Transformation in West Africa – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana has told the Nigerian government that it has the responsibility to be the driver of economic transformation and integration in West Africa, adding that the West African economic giant has “nothing to fear from Ghana or Cote d’Ivoire in an integrated sub-region”.

This was contained in his remarks as Chairperson of an inaugural lecture to mark the establishment of the Olusegun Obasanjo Good Governance and Development Research Centre at the National Open University of Nigeria, Abuja.

Mr Mahama also delivered an address on leadership at the World Economic Forum summit in South Africa yesterday, May 3.

Mr Mahama, who is currently in Durban, shared his vision and insights of leadership with selected top executives of Forum Members.

The Meet the Leader in Africa Session of the conference with John Mahama was moderated by Philipp-Rösler.

The World Economic Forum is organising a roadshow this week with thousands of business delegates across the globe expected to meet in Durban.

