Nigeria: NAF Jet Kills Boko Haram Commanders, Many Others – AllAfrica.com
|
Guardian
|
Nigeria: NAF Jet Kills Boko Haram Commanders, Many Others
AllAfrica.com
The Nigerian Air Force component of Operation Lafiya Dole, operating in the North East, has killed many Boko Haram terrorists in an air raid targeted at their camps in Mangosum village. This was even as the air troops, last Friday, successfully …
Boko Haram leader Shekau 'injured in air strike'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!