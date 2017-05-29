Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria nearing another Civil War – Pastor Tunde Bakare

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has warned that Nigeria is on the verge of another Civil War following the yet-to-be addressed incessant killings of other Nigerians by herdsmen. Bakare spoke during his sermon on Sunday, declaring that the “country is moving towards another collapse” with the division among […]

Nigeria nearing another Civil War – Pastor Tunde Bakare

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.