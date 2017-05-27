Nigeria Needs A Strong Leader, Buhari Is Generally Sick, He Wasted His Time Criticizing Jonathan – Junaid Mohammed

A second republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, has noted that President Muhammdau Buhari has been busy favouring the Yorubas of the Southwest.

He said the President has not done even a single road in the north, recalling that this was exactly how former President Goodluck Jonathan abandoned the South-south during his 6 years in office.

He said this while assessing Buhari’s two years in office as Nigeria’s President.

He said the president failed woefully in shoring up the economy while wasting more time in criticising the Jonathan administration.

He scored Buhari 60 in the fight against insurgents and 50 in war against corruption in the country, while complaining that a lot of money had been stolen under the guise of fighting terrorism and rehabilitation of the victims of the war.

Mohammed asked President Buhari to name one road or project he had completed in the north since coming into power.

“Today, it is the South-West that is enjoying the Buhari administration in terms of key appointments and development projects like roads.

“He has short-changed the north.

“He has not done even a single road so far in the north.

“Buhari’s idea of project implementation is skewed in favour of the South West.

“This is the same thing that Jonathan did for other parts of the country excluding the South South where he comes from.

“I believe that he has done reasonably well but he had a lot of work to do if he must meet the basic needs and expectations of Nigerians.

“Nigeria needs a strong leader who practises what he says. Buhari is generally sick and this limitation has really hindered his performance.

“He has disconnected from his party leadership, the APC, and he has problems with the legislature and the judiciary.

“We really have no basis to celebrate May 29 since it was set up by the military.

“We have acted and behaved more as despotic nation and have not met the basic tenets of democracy and for me, there is nothing to celebrate”‎, he said

