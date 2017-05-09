Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu’s Father Speaks – Only Biafra Can Stop My Son’s Agitation – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu's Father Speaks – Only Biafra Can Stop My Son's Agitation
AllAfrica.com
The traditional ruler of Isiama Afaraukwu in Umuahia, Abia State, Israel Kanu, has appealed to the Federal Government to withdraw all the charges against his son and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. The older Mr. Kanu also …
