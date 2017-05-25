Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria not tapping economic potentials of Sports- Runsewe – Daily Trust

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Nigeria not tapping economic potentials of Sports- Runsewe
Daily Trust
The Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has beckoned on stakeholders to quickly tap into the huge economic benefits in Nigerian sports as a sure way of alleviating poverty in the country.
Sports has rich economic potential Nigeria is not exploiting, Runsewe saysNigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.