Nigeria oil minister says not opposed to eventually joining output cuts – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Nigeria oil minister says not opposed to eventually joining output cuts
Reuters
FILE PHOTO – Nigeria's Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu addresses a news conference after a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo. Vienna Nigerian Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe …
Oily questions Osinbajo must answer before signing 2017 budget
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!