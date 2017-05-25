Nigeria oil minister says not opposed to eventually joining output cuts

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources Emmanuel Kachikwu said on Thursday that conceptually Nigeria was not opposed to joining OPEC production caps but would have to wait and see if production came back to acceptable levels. “We are targeting that by the end of the extension period (nine months) we are trying to prep and finalise […]

