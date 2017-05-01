Nigeria: Osun Govt to Unravel Circumstances Surrounding Adeleke’s Death – AllAfrica.com
Nigeria: Osun Govt to Unravel Circumstances Surrounding Adeleke's Death
Osogbo — The Osun State Government yesterday said it would use instrumentality of the law by setting up an inquest to unravel the circumstances of unfortunate death of Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, in order to put the record straight on his death.
