Nigeria, others benefit as oil prices surge 3 per cent
The development came after Iraq and Algeria joined Saudi Arabia in supporting an extension to OPEC supply cuts.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
The post Nigeria, others benefit as oil prices surge 3 per cent appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!