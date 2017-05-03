Nigeria, others to get AfDB’s climate fund – News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
Nigeria, others to get AfDB's climate fund
News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approve the sum of $1.1 billion for five African countries, including Nigeria, to fight climate change. The other countries are South Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia. Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, the President of …
