Nigeria overnight rate falls sharply as liquidity crunch eases
Reuters Africa
Nigeria overnight rate falls sharply as liquidity crunch eases
Reuters Africa
LAGOS (Reuters) – Nigeria's overnight lending rate dropped to 26 percent on Friday from 65 percent a day earlier after the central bank refunded excess naira offered in an earlier dollar sale to commercial lenders, injecting liquidity back into the …
