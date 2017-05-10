Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria plans forex sale via book building to airlines, importers

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s central bank plans to auction an undisclosed amount of dollars on Wednesday through book building to settle a backlog of demand for airlines, fuel and raw material imports, traders said. Traders said the central bank had asked lenders to bid for hard currency for specific sectors in efforts to improve dollar liquidity. It said…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigeria plans forex sale via book building to airlines, importers appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.