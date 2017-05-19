Nigeria plays Togo June 1, meets Corsica May 26

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday affirmed that the Super Eagles will play two international friendly matches against Corsica and Togo respectively before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in Uyo next month.

Reports on Wednesday said the NFF had cancelled the game against Togo as well as the Super Eagles’ training camp in France. But in a statement yesterday, the NFF, which was silent on the reported cancellation of the tie with the Togolese, said “the match against the Hawks has been scheduled for the Stade Municipal de Saint Leu La Foret, Paris on Thursday, June 1, 2017, starting from 7.30pm.

It added that the Super Eagles’ Chief Coach, Salisu Yusuf will lead a contingent of goalkeepers trainer, Alloy Agu, home–based professionals Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Alhassan Ibrahim, Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatubosun and backroom staff to Paris on May 22, from where they will travel to Corsica.

The statement added that the Super Eagles will meet Corsica at the Stade Francois Coty in Ajaccio starting from 8pm on May 26.

The Super Eagles will tackle South Africa in the opening match of Group E of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying race at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Meanwhile, Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has called up Belgium–based forward Henry Onyekuru in place of Austria Wien FC poacher Olanrewaju Kayode, who is being held back by club engagement.

