Nigeria Police to recruit 30,000 personnel yearly

The Nigeria Police have announced that it has concluded plans to recruit 30,000 personnel annually, this was confirmed by Inspector- General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris. Idris, represented by Mr Shuaibu Gambo Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Ilorin while addressing officers and men of …

The post Nigeria Police to recruit 30,000 personnel yearly appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

