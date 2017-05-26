Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Police to recruit 35,000 officers

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, Alhaji Haliru Jika, has said the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) will soon recruit an additional 35,000 rank and file. Jika disclosed this while answering questions from newsmen in Bauchi on Friday. “We’ve just concluded the recruitment of 10, 000 police men and women of the Nigeria police […]

