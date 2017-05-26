Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Police to recruit additional 35000 personnel – Premium Times

Posted on May 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Premium Times

Nigeria Police to recruit additional 35000 personnel
Premium Times
FILE PHOTO: Police officers screening applicants for the Nigeria Police Force recruitment exercise at Samson Siasia stadium in Yenagoa on Monday (6/6/16). 4078/6/6/2016/AO/BJO/NAN. Related News. Nigeria requires additional 155,000 police personnel …
Hukumar yan sanda zata sake daukan ma'aikata 35000 – Shugaban kwamitin yan sanda a majalisaNAIJ.COM

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.