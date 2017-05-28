Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Premier League Live Scores Today 28 May 2017

  • Today’s Matches – Nigeria Premier League Live Scores 28 May 2017
StandingsNIGERIA: Premier League
28.05. 16:00 Finished Abia Warriors 4 – 0 Enugu Rangers (2 – 0)
28.05. 16:00 Finished Akwa 3 – 0 Bukola Saraki  (1 – 0)
28.05. 16:00 Finished El Kanemi 2 – 1 Rivers United FC (1 – 0)
28.05. 16:00 Finished Gombe 1 – 0 Katsina United FC (1 – 0)
28.05. 16:00 Finished Ifeanyi Ubah 2 – 0 Kano (1 – 0)
28.05. 16:00 Finished Lobi 3 – 0 Shooting (2 – 0)
28.05. 16:00 Finished Nasarawa 2 – 0 Wikki (2 – 0)
28.05. 16:00 Finished Niger Tornadoes 3 – 0 MFM FC (2 – 0)
28.05. 16:00 Finished Plateau 1 – 0 Remo Stars (1 – 0)
28.05. 16:00 Finished Sunshine Stars 1 – 0 Enyimba (0 – 0)

