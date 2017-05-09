Nigeria: Prosecute Indicted Killer Herdsmen to Prevent Reprisal, CAN President Urges Govt – AllAfrica.com
YNaija
Nigeria: Prosecute Indicted Killer Herdsmen to Prevent Reprisal, CAN President Urges Govt
AllAfrica.com
Uyo, Makurdi and Owerri — The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Olasupo Ayokunle, has urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to curb the menace of killer herdsmen, to prevent uprising in the country.
Herdsmen crisis could lead to war, CAN warns FG
