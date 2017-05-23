Nigeria: Registration of Companies Made Easy, Now Fully Online in 6 States [LIST] – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Nigeria: Registration of Companies Made Easy, Now Fully Online in 6 States [LIST]
Nigerian Bulletin
Registration of companies in six states will only be done online, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced. The CAC said it has stopped accepting physical submissions of new applications for registration of companies in the locations.
CAC: No More Manual Registration Of Companies In These Six States…
Why we de-registered 46000 companies in Nigeria – CAC
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!