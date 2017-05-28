Obasanjo warns of looming youth anger – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Obasanjo warns of looming youth anger
The Nation Newspaper
He said if the youth's anger is not well-managed, it could lead to an “explosion”. Obasanjo spoke yesterday at the Youth Governance Dialogue organised by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
