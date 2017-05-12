Nigeria risks national industrial crisis—Union

FOLLOWING protest by some workers during the May Day celebration in Abuja, National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, has warned that except government at all levels give appropriate attention to the critical issue of compensating workers, the country risks national industrial crisis. This was contained in a statement jointly signed […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

