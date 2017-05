Nigeria, S/Africa Embrace Cultural Diplomacy To End Xenophobic Attacks

By TundeOguntola, Abuja

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has disclosed that Nigeria will deploy ‘cultural diplomacy’ as an

effective tool to put an end to the incessant xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Receiving the South African high commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Lulu Mnguni, on a courtesy visit in Abuja, Alhaji Mohammed said relevant parastatals including the National Council for Arts and Culture, the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation and the Nigerian Film Corporation, will soon embark on a series of activities in South Africa to further strengthen the understanding between Nigerians and South Africans.

“Nigeria is keen to work with South Africa to put an end to these attacks, deploying the soft power of ‘cultural diplomacy’, which is widely regarded as an effective tool in this regard,” the minister said.

These activities, Alhaji Mohammed said, include joint musical concerts, co-production in the area of films, visit of popular

Nollywood actors and actresses to South Africa as part of a Nigerian delegation going on a confidence-building trip, exhibitions featuring Nigerian delicacies to be entitled ‘’A Taste of Nigeria’’ and a Town Hall Meeting for Nigerians resident in South Africa, with a view to encourage dialogue on the way forward, especially in their relationship with their hosts.

“These activities, and many more, which we are working on as I speak, will kick off in the weeks ahead, and will not be a one-off event.

While the diplomats do their own thing to continue to strengthen bilateral relations between our two countries, we at the Ministry of Information and Cultural will deploy, and ensure the sustenance of Cultural Diplomacy in order to make it more effective in bringing our peoples together,” he said.

The minister stressed the need to build people-to-people relations, with a view to strengthening the understanding between the peoples of the two foremost African nations and stemming the tide of xenophobia.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng.

