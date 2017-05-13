Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria, S/Africa to use cultural diplomacy to end Xenophobia, says Mohammed

Posted on May 13, 2017

The Nigerian and South African Governments are to use cultural diplomacy to end incessant xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the announcement on Friday in Abuja. He was speaking when the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Lulu Mnguni, paid him a courtesy…

