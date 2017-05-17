Nigeria saves $30m on utilization of CNG — Powergas CEO

By Prince Okafor

THE Federal Government has saved over $30 million as a result of the switch to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) from diesel, as well as a reduction of 76 million kilogramme of CO2 emissions.

Disclosing this, yesterday, in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Powergas, Mr. Deepak Khilnani, said the company will complete its mini Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, facilities with a total production capacity of over 385,000 Standard Cubic Meter Per Day, (scmd) in Rivers State by mid-2017.

According to him, “More will be saved by its consumers as the positive result of the use of Powergas CNG keeps increasing.”

The post Nigeria saves $30m on utilization of CNG — Powergas CEO appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

