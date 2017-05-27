Nigeria seeks return to ILO’s board

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has disclosed that the country will be seeking a return to the governing board of the International Labour Organisation during the forthcoming in 106the session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva.

Speaking while inaugurating members of the various committees to articulate Nigeria’s position at the conference, the. Minister said his Ministry’s ground work and diplomatic shuttle in this regards has yielded positive result as Nigeria candidacy into the ILO Governing Body has been approved by other African Countries.

He said the country must “harness all resources as a country, hence my Ministry thought it imperative for Nigeria to get back to the Governing Board of the ILO.

“We have started the ground work and diplomatic shuttle and am happy to announce to you that we are going to Geneva this time around with Nigeria having been nominated by other African Countries under the auspices of Africa Union Commission for a place in the Governing Board of ILO with all the attendant benefits that accrue to countries that are in the Governing Body. We are going to represent West Africa at the Governing Board meeting. ”

Ngige added that the meeting will be very momentous for Nigeria as a lot of benefits will accrue to Nigeria in terms of technical assistance, human and material resources that will assist the Nation’s drive towards economic recovery.

He said further that “The big idea is for us to represent Nigeria well. Nigeria is going to the Conference at a very critical period when our nation is just coming out of recession.”

The inaugurated committees include Committee on the Application of Standards, Committee for Labour Migration, Committee on Employment and Decent Work for the Transition to Peace, Committee for the Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and Finance.

