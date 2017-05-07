Nigeria seeks strategies to reduce cost of governance by N300bn – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Nigeria seeks strategies to reduce cost of governance by N300bn
Naija247news
The Federal Government is planning to implement a bouquet of strategies that will enable it to achieve a reduction in recurrent expenditure by N300bn annually. The strategies prepared by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning would further reduce …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!