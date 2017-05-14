Nigeria set to hold smart cities summit – Royal News (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
Royal News (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
Nigeria set to hold smart cities summit
Royal News (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
The Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, says Nigeria is set to hold a smart cities summit in June as part of efforts by the Federal Government to develop ICT sector in the country. Shittu disclosed this in an interview the News Agency of …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!