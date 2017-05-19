Nigeria: Shittu Wants Internet Stakeholders to Prepare Against Attacks Cyber Attack – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Shittu Wants Internet Stakeholders to Prepare Against Attacks Cyber Attack
AllAfrica.com
The Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu has called on internet stakeholders to put measures in place to tackle all forms of cyber attacks in the country. Shittu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday that everyone as well as …
