Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria should be shut down until Buhari resigns – Adegboruwa

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Legal practitioner, Ebun-olu Adegboruwa, has called for shut down of all sectors in Nigeria pending the time President Muhammadu Buhari resigns. Adegboruwa said this in a statement on Friday titled ‘Let us paralyse the system’. He warned that the country may go through another ‘Yar’Adua experience’ judging by happenings in recent months. He said it […]

Nigeria should be shut down until Buhari resigns – Adegboruwa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.