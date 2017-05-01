Nigeria should be world leader – Richard Quest laments corruption, leadership

Richard Quest, anchorman of Cable News Network (CNN’s) ‘Quest Means Business’ and ‘Business Traveller’, says Nigeria ought to be among world leaders by now. Quest, one of world’s famous media personality, has been in Lagos for the past one week to assess the state of the economy, progress made so far and the opportunities available […]

Nigeria should be world leader – Richard Quest laments corruption, leadership

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

