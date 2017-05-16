Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Suspects in Assassination Attempt On Melaye Get Bail – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Nigeria: Suspects in Assassination Attempt On Melaye Get Bail
AllAfrica.com
Kogi High Court on Monday granted bail to five accused persons, including the Administrator of Ijumu Local Government, Alhaji Taufiq Isah, charged with attempt to assassinate Sen. Dino Melaye. Justice Arome Akogwu, in granting the bail in Lokoja, said

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.