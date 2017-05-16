Nigeria: Suspects in Assassination Attempt On Melaye Get Bail – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Suspects in Assassination Attempt On Melaye Get Bail
AllAfrica.com
Kogi High Court on Monday granted bail to five accused persons, including the Administrator of Ijumu Local Government, Alhaji Taufiq Isah, charged with attempt to assassinate Sen. Dino Melaye. Justice Arome Akogwu, in granting the bail in Lokoja, said …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!