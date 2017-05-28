Nigeria: Those Calling for Bello’s Resignation Are Jokers-Aide – AllAfrica.com
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Nigeria: Those Calling for Bello's Resignation Are Jokers-Aide
AllAfrica.com
Lokoja — The Director General on Media and Publicity to the Kogi State Governor, Kingsley Fanwo has described as political jokers, those calling for the resignation of the Governor over the INEC registration saga, saying that the matter was overblown …
Bello Says He Will Not Resign Over Double Registration
Governor Bello denies admitting he registered for PVC twice
“It is so easy to expose Malam Nasir El-Rufai as a liar” | Our top 10 quotes from last week
