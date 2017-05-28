Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Those Calling for Bello’s Resignation Are Jokers-Aide – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Nigeria: Those Calling for Bello's Resignation Are Jokers-Aide
AllAfrica.com
Lokoja — The Director General on Media and Publicity to the Kogi State Governor, Kingsley Fanwo has described as political jokers, those calling for the resignation of the Governor over the INEC registration saga, saying that the matter was overblown
Bello Says He Will Not Resign Over Double RegistrationCHANNELS TELEVISION
Governor Bello denies admitting he registered for PVC twiceDaily Post Nigeria
“It is so easy to expose Malam Nasir El-Rufai as a liar” | Our top 10 quotes from last weekYNaija
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.