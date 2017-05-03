Nigeria to auction N140bn bonds on May 10 – DMO
Nigeria plans to auction 140 billion naira ($446 million) in bonds on May 10, the Debt Management Office said on Wednesday. The debt office will sell 40 billion naira of bonds due in 2021 and 50 billion naira each of bonds due in 2027 and in 2037, using a Dutch auction system. Settlement is expected…
