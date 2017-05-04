Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria to export $100bn pigeon pea to India

The National Agricultural Quarantine Service says Nigeria has secured an offer from the Indian government to export pigeon pea worth $100bn to the country. The Coordinating Director, NAQS, Mr Vincent Isegbe, on Thursday, said that the country would generate appreciable revenue from pigeon pea exports to India when the scheme was successfully executed. He said […]

