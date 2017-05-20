Nigeria to issue visas in two days

Nigeria will process all tourist and business visas within two days, the vice president’s office saidon Friday, as Africa’s largest economy, mired in recession, tries to improve the ease of doing business in the country.

Applicants will be notified whether their visas will be issued or rejected within 48 hours, with the change to take immediate effect.

The move follows the launch in March of a system aimed at enabling business executives to apply for a visa online and collect it on arrival 48 hours later.

Foreign executives had complained that obstructive embassy officials made it difficult to enter the country.

The post Nigeria to issue visas in two days appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

