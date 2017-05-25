Nigeria to maintain crude output as OPEC extends crude cut

Nigeria will maintain it’s output of 2.2 million barrels per day, according to the outcome of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in Vienna. This was disclosed at the 172nd ordinary OPEC meeting in Austria. More than 20 OPEC and non-OPEC countries, in November 2016, agreed to collectively cut production by 1.8 million…

