Nigeria To Partner Indonesia In Transport Development

By Ejike Ejike,



Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has assured the Indonesia government of the federal government’s preparedness to partner with the Indonesian Business Community to develop the transportation sector in Nigeria.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Sabiu Zakari‎, made this known over the weekend while receiving in audience the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E Retno L.P Marsudi.

He stated that Nigeria and Indonesia have long standing similarities in both natural and human resources that can be used as a tool to develop and promote trade and investment between the two countries.

He added that Nigeria is ever ready to collaborate with Indonesia to address infrastructural challenges in the maritime, aviation and rail sub-sectors of the nation’s economy.

He promised to give necessary support to the forthcoming Indonesia and Nigeria Business Forum scheduled to hold in June 2017 in Lagos and maintained that all the relevant officials from the ministry will participate in the forum which will provide a veritable platform to interact meaningfully with the Indonesian Business Community.

Earlier, the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E Retno L.P Marsudi explained that he was in the ministry to meet with the minister and discuss on the need for the two countries to strengthen and deepen the bilateral relations that will be beneficial to both countries.

He added that part of the efforts is the extension of invitation by his country to the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi to participate in the forthcoming Indonesian and Nigerian Business Forum , maintaining that both the Indonesian government officials and its business community will be in attendance to deliberate on ways to assist Nigeria in the areas of investment opportunities.

He further added that Nigeria and Indonesia have come a long way in assisting each other in the areas where each country has comparative advantage over the other, adding that his country has many experts and professionals who can assist Nigeria to overcome its challenges in the Transportation sector.