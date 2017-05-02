Nigeria to partner with UNWTO, CNN to promote tourism – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
Nigeria to partner with UNWTO, CNN to promote tourism
WorldStage
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed Mohammed, has announced a tripartite partnership involving the Ministry, UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and global news leader CNN to leverage on Nollywood to promote tourism in …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!