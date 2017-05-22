Nigeria To Spend N100 Billion To Fix Apapa Road – Fashola

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has said that the Nigerian government needs about N100 billion to construct the Apapa Road in Lagos.

Fashola, an immediate past governor of Lagos state, made this known in a statement on Sunday by his media aide, Hakeem Bello.

The aide quoted Fashola as saying that the design and other requirements needed for the reconstruction of the road were ready.

He added that the minister reiterated that the Apapa area was a priority to the Nigerian government, adding that it would solve the issue of roads leading to critical ports in the country.

The statement also stated that arrangements for the deployment of a long lasting solution in Wharf Road were nearing completion.

Speaking at a retreat in Abuja, the minister also disclosed that some private companies had offered to collaborate with the government to fix the road, noting that what was left on the Apapa road was to sign a formal Memorandum of Understanding,MOU, before proceeding to the Federal Executive Council for approval.

He said: “I just want to appeal to residents of Apapa and to people whose livelihood depends on Apapa, that Apapa is one of the priority roads under our ministry of works to solve roads that lead to critical ports.” “We also have Calabar on our radar. But one by one, there will be an enduring solution. We’ve done the design, we’ve done everything for Apapa; it is ready. It is going to be a concrete road, I believe, that will last another 30 years. So, we are close to starting work.” “The minister also assured that work would start on the road in a couple of weeks.”

The post Nigeria To Spend N100 Billion To Fix Apapa Road – Fashola appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

