Nigeria tops exporters of footballers in Africa

Football statisticians CIES Football Observatory have published a list of the countries with the most expatriate footballers in other leagues.

Nigeria is the ninth largest soccer exporter, with no fewer than 292 of its citizens plying their trade in foreign leagues.

In the continental ranking, Nigeria occupied the first position ahead of Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon and Ivory Coast.

Of the 292 Nigerian professional footballers abroad, 84 percent play in European Leagues.

Brazil (1,202) is ranked first in the world, followed by France (781) , Argentina (753) and Serbia (460). England (451). Spain is in sixth place with 362, followed by Germany with 335. Croatia is in eighth place with 323, Nigeria behind (292) and Uruguay completes the top ten with 288.

The post Nigeria tops exporters of footballers in Africa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

