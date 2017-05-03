Nigeria university disengages 460 workers – Premium Times
Premium Times
Nigeria university disengages 460 workers
Premium Times
The Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia, on Wednesday disengaged no fewer than 460 temporary workers, whose appointment had reportedly lapsed in February. The workers were recruited toward the end of the administration of …
