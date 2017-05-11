Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: US$1.2 Billion Loan Negotiation With Banks Ongoing – Etisalat – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Nigeria: US$1.2 Billion Loan Negotiation With Banks Ongoing – Etisalat
AllAfrica.com
Etisalat Nigeria has said the negotiation between it and the 13 local banks that loaned it $1.2 billion for network expansion, is still ongoing. The telecoms company also said the negotiation had been successful so far. The Vice President, Regulatory
Etisalat Nigeria says has made progress on talks to restructure $1.2b loangulfnews.com

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.