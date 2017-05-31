Nigeria Vs South Africa: Why Moses, Ideye, Ighalo Were Dropped

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr left out Victor Moses from the list of players to represent Nigeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in June because the Chelsea star is set for surgery, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

However, Rohr expects the Chelsea star to be fully fit for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in August.

Rohr on Wednesday named a 23-man squad to face South Africa with Moses, who got married only on Sunday, conspicuously missing.

Moses, who was instrumental in Chelsea winning the English Premier League last season, apparently played the Blues’ last two games with injections.

According to the media officer of the Super Eagles Toyin Ibitoye who spoke with Completesportsnigeria.com from Paris, Rohr also left out the Chinese Super League pair Brown Ideye and Odion Ighalo because the coach has absolute faith in the strikers in the squad.

Austria Wien’s Kayode Olanrewaju, Wolfsburg’s Victor Osimhen, Eupen’s Henry Onyekuru and Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho are all capable strikers in the squad, while MFM FC’s Nigeria Professional Football League top scorer Stephen Odey was left out.

“Yes, Moses will be having surgery on his injured toe this summer and that effectively rules him out of the game versus Bafana Bafana,” Ibitoye told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Mikel also is recuperating so that explains why he is not in the team as well.”

Ibitoye added that Watford striker Isaac Success failed to join up with the squad in France due to health issues.

The Super Eagles take on Togo in an international friendly on Thursday and are expected back in Nigeria on Friday.

The post Nigeria Vs South Africa: Why Moses, Ideye, Ighalo Were Dropped appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

