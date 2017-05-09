Nigeria: We Must Eradicate Poverty Urgently – Deputy UN Scribe – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: We Must Eradicate Poverty Urgently – Deputy UN Scribe
AllAfrica.com
Eradicating poverty is a task that the entire global community must meet with a sense of urgency, Deputy UN Secretary-General, Ms Amina Mohammed, has said. Mohammed, in her message to the three-day 2017 Integration Segment of the UN Economic and …
