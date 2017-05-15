Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria will never split – Emir Sanusi tells agitators

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll has said that Nigeria will remain one and indivisible country. He appealed to those agitating for the country’s split to have a rethink. Sanusi said this on Monday when he received the newly installed Garkuwan Hausawa in Ogun, Otunba Rotimi Paseda, in his palace. Emir Sanusi said if Nigerians […]

